PSA from District Judge Bruce Anderson

District Judge Bruce Anderson has announced that the District Court Building will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, February 16, 2021, and will remain closed until weather and road conditions allow safe travel. All cases set for Wednesday February 17 are reset to the same starting times on Apri 21, 2021. During the closure, questions may be submitted to court staff by email to 28statecourt@gmail.com.
Judge Anderson reminds those who wish to pay a fine that payment of fines can be made online at MyFinePayment.Com or by telephone at 877-591-8768. There is a nominal service charge for using this service. Persons with questions about fines may call the court office at the above number.
