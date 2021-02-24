Quorum Court appoints Sammi Jo Warren County Coroner

Two resolutions were adopted concerning the office of County Coroner. Resolution 268 declared a vacancy in the office due to the current coroner having moved outside Bradley County. Resolution 269 was approved appointing Sammi Jo Warren as county coroner to fill out the remainder of the current term.
In other business, monthly reports were submitted and Judge McKinney reported on the past week of dealing with the heavy snow and road conditions. He stated the County helped the hospital and nursing home clear entrances for ambulances and employees. He stated the County worked to clear roads and hired some private graders to help. Bradley County has 402 miles of county roads and work continues.
The Judge also talked about being unable to collect garbage the previous week and informed the court routes will start to be run Tuesday, February 23. Some containers were placed in areas to allow people to get rid of their garbage.
According to the Judge, the new countywide 911 system is operating.
Judge McKinney asked Gregg Reep to update the Quorum Court on the availability of loan funds to help small businesses who have needs or have been affected by covid-19. The loans must be applied for through South Arkansas Venture Enterprises. Any one needing information may contact Gregg Reep at 870-820-2403. This is a low interest loan program. The loan recipient must be located in one of the ten counties of Southeast Arkansas.
