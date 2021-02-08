News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Tweets by salinerivernews
Monday, February 8, 2021
Rivers Frazer makes Dean's List at UA
Rivers Frazer, a freshman at UA Fayetteville majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders, made the Dean's List for first semester. She is the daughter of Memory Burks Frazer and Thomas Frazer.
Photo from Facebook
at
9:31 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment