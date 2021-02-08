Monday, February 8, 2021

Rivers Frazer makes Dean's List at UA

Rivers Frazer, a freshman at UA Fayetteville majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders, made the Dean's List for first semester.  She is the daughter of Memory Burks Frazer and Thomas Frazer.
