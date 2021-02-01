St. James AME Church hosts 28th Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

St. James AME Church, located on St. James Street in Warren, hosted the 28th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Saturday, January 30, 2021. The program was conducted virtually due to covid-19 guidelines. A wonderful meal was prepared and ticket holders were allowed to pick up a plate between 4-6pm at the church. The program was held on zoom beginning at 6:00pm.
The Master of Ceremony was the Rev. Dr. James R. Hooper, Pastor of St. James. His early comments were followed by the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing" which was then followed by a prayer by Bro. Robert Carr, scripture reading by Sis. Mary Partman, the Occasion by Sis. Patricia Roberts and the welcome by Sis. India Young, a Warren High School student.
Rev. Hooper then read a proclamation honoring Dr. King submitted by Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington and the City of Warren.
The Rev. Kent J. Broughton, Presiding Elder of the Camden District presented a song of praise and Sis. Phillis Childs introduced the speaker Senator Joyce Elliott from State Senate District 31.
Senator Elliott made outstanding remarks about the legacy of Dr. King and the ongoing work in the Arkansas Legislature to continue work on the fulfillment of Dr. King's dream. The Senator talked about the progress that has been made and the distance yet to cover. She urged people to keep working, as she intends to do.
Rev. Hooper made closing remarks and then gave the benediction. The food was wonderful and the program enjoyable. St. James and program chairman Bro. Everette Wallace are to be commended.
