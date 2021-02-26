Thank you to the workers that helped our community through the winter storm

The week of February 15-19 proved to be a time of historic weather conditions in South Arkansas, including Warren and Bradley County. Around a foot of snow, some ice and record cold temperatures created travel problems and affected residents and businesses, especially with frozen water lines, many of which broke when the thawing began. The city experienced six water main leaks which required repair during the height of the bad weather.
City, County and State employees were summoned to work early during the winter storm and worked long hours repairing water lines and trying to clear as many streets and roads as possible, making traffic feasible and as safe as possible for emergency services, the hospital, the nursing home and the general public as needed. It was not possible to clear all the streets, but the main thoroughfares were given as much attention as possible. It did allow for necessary traffic to continue moving.
Out in the weather working long hours were the following:
- Warren Water & Sewer Employees
- Bradley County Road Crews
- City of Warren Road Crews
- State Highway Department crews
- City and County local elected officials who were out with their employees and surveying conditions
- City of Warren Fire Personnel, including volunteer firemen, who had to respond to a house fire during the weather
- Warren Police personnel who continued working 24 hours per day
- Ambulance services
- Bradley County Medical Center personnel
- Chapel Woods Nursing Center personnel
- Essential businesses and their workers like grocery stores, retail businesses and plumbers.
- Utility workers
- Teachers for helping students through virtual learning
- Others we may be overlooking but kept people served and cared for
We thank all these individuals and organizations for their dedication and hard work under extreme conditions. Our community is blessed with many people willing to serve!
