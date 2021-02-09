UAM Board of Visitors gets update on McGehee campus training

The University of Arkansas Board of Visitors met Tuesday, February 2, with several members present on campus and others via zoom.
The board was presented numerous reports from members of the administration, including Chancellor Dr. Peggy Doss. Dr. Doss informed the board that the college was in a much better place financially than it was a year ago. She thanked her staff and the faculty for their hard work.
Information was also presented by Bob Ware from the McGehee campus and Linda Rushing from the Crossett campus. Mr. Ware commented on efforts that are ongoing to help train staff for the Chapel Woods Nursing Center in Warren.
