Volunteers took Warren Shelter dogs to Monticello Animal Clinic for protection during winter storm

Due to the Warren Animal Shelter being outside, Holly Curry, Heather McClain(BARC Rescue), and Amy Abney volunteered to take all 11 dogs from the Warren Shelter and board them at the Monticello Animal Clinic during last week's winter storm, which saw temperatures drop below five degrees at least one night.
"I want to thank them and Becky Markle for transporting all the dogs to Monticello," said volunteer Holly Curry. "None of the dogs had to suffer through the winter storm, as they were all housed at the Monticello Animal Clinic." Curry also thanked the community for the donations that helped cover some of the cost for the boarding and said if anyone else would like to donate they can contact Heather McClain at the Warren Animal Shelter.
