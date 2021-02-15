Warren arrest report for February 8-14, 2021

Corvin McCoy / 1023 Lambert St., Warren, AR / DOB 9-28-76 / Domestic Battery 3rd on 2-8-21
Terrance Rideout / #5 Walnut Ct., Warren, AR / DOB 2-24-84 / Simultanious poss., poss. schedule I with intent, poss. schedule II with intent, and poss. schedule VI with intent on 2-12-21
Zachary Whitley / 2318 Mount Holly Rd., Camden, AR / DOB 4-29-97 / Poss. Schedule II Cont., Poss. Firearm by Certain Person on 2-12-21
Matthew Reap / 607 Red Oak Acres, Redfield, AR / DOB 12-16-86 / Possession Ice on 2-13-21
Ronnie Simms / 902 Halligan St., Warren, AR / DOB 8-21-00 / Possession Ice on 2-13-21
Matthew Hunter Forrest / 1406 W Pine St., Warren, AR / DOB 3-28-85 / Poss. meth on 2-13-21
Anna Marie Craig / 1335 W Central, Warren, AR / DOB 12-15-87 / Poss. drug para on 2-14-21
