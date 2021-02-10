Warren Housing Authority Bid For Mowing

NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received at the Executive Director's Office, Warren Housing Authority, 801 West Central Street, Warren, AR 71671, until 2:00 p.m., February 25, 2021 for the following:
Mowing, edging and weedeating Housing Authority property per bid specifications. General Liability Insurance is REQUIRED. Bid sheets may be obtained from the Executive Director's Office by calling (870) 226-2600 or picked up in person, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Please mark envelope "BID FOR MOWING."
Mike Jolley
Executive Director
