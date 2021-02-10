Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Warren Housing Authority Bid For Mowing

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received at the Executive Director's Office, Warren Housing Authority, 801 West Central Street, Warren, AR  71671, until 2:00 p.m., February 25, 2021 for the following:

Mowing, edging and weedeating Housing Authority property per bid specifications.  General Liability Insurance is REQUIRED. Bid sheets may be obtained from the Executive Director's Office by calling (870) 226-2600 or picked up in person, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Please mark envelope "BID FOR MOWING."

Mike Jolley
Executive Director

