Warren Housing Authority will be Accepting Online Applications starting February 16, 2021

The Warren Housing Authority will be accepting applications for Public Housing, Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher and Twin Rivers Housing Programs starting February 16, 2021. In order to apply you must go to our website at www.warrenhousingauthority.com and click on “apply.” On this page you will click the box that says “Apply for Housing” to begin. Information to be uploaded will be: Current proof of household income, check stubs (not over 90 days old), Social Security administration benefit letter, pension benefit letter, unemployment statement, etc.. Photo copy of original social security card, birth certificate on all household members listed on application. Photo Identification for all adult household member 18 years of age and older on application. Any incomplete application will be placed in a drop file automatically and a letter will be sent to the applicant at the address provided.
If you need further information, please contact the Warren Housing Authority office at 870-226-2600.
