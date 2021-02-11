Warren School Board accepts resignations and retirements

|Superintendent Cornish(left) presents Board President Jerry Daniels(right) with plaque celebrating
30 years of service from the Arkansas School Board Association.
In addition to conducting normal routine monthly business Monday evening, February 8, 2021, the Warren School Board approved several resignations and retirements. The board also approved "legal liability & employment practices liability general liability insurance."
Accepted the resignations of;
- Sarah Baker-Eastside
- Alicia Batte-Jr. Girls Basketball
- Jordan Biggers-Eastside
- Jodi Taintor-Middle school Head Jr. High Cheer sponsor
- Toni Miller-aide at Eastside
- Kessa Glenn-aide at Thomas C. Brunson
Approved the retirement of ;
- Debbi Hargraves-31 and one half years, District Treasurer
- Tommie Howsen-28 years aide at Eastside
- Joyce Smith-19 years aide at Eastside
Superintendent Cornish gave a brief report and then presented a plaque to School Board President Jerry Daniels on behalf of the Arkansas School Board Association for 30 years of service.
