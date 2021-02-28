Sunday, February 28, 2021

Warren Schools staff receive second COVID-19 vaccination shot

WHS staff member Sandra Hatley receives her second COVID-19 shot from Tyler Staten of Gannaway Drug.

Warren High School principal Tiffany Gathen receives her second COVID-19 shot from Tyler Staten of Gannaway Drug.

