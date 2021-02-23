Warren Schools to continue virtual learning till further notice due to boil order

Warren School District Superintendent Bryan Cornish says that due to the boil order, Warren Schools will continue virtual learning till further notice.
According to Warren Water and Sewer manager Tenay Reep, City crews are continually driving the City Streets looking for water leaks. As of today, water usage is down and it appears chlorine levels are improving, but testing must continue. The Department has repaired the last known water main leak. Reep hopes the boil order will not last more than another day or so. The public will be notified as soon as the order is lifted.
