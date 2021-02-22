Warren to continue virtual learning Tuesday, but Hermitage and Cleveland County schools will be back on campus

In a press release Monday afternoon, the Warren School District announced it will continue virtual learning Tuesday, February 23, 2021 due to the boil order in the City of Warren.
The Hermitage School District has announced it will once again hold on-site school starting Tuesday, February 23, with buildings and staff following normal schedules. Bus routes will run on a one hour delay, as many gravel roads are still slick in spots. Parents are asked to have their children meet the bus at a main road or bring the student to school if possible. If the child is not going to ride the bus, parents are also asked to contact the bus driver.
Schools in the Cleveland County School District will also be back in session Tuesday, February 23. School District Superintendent Craig Dupuy said bus drivers will be given discretion concerning any shaded areas where ice may continue to be a problem on their Tuesday route. If a student can't make it to school on February 23 due to road conditions, parents are asked to contact their school by 9 a.m. Tuesday.
