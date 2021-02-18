Warren Water and Sewer crews have repaired three of six total water lines damaged during winter storm

Three of the six water leaks which occurred throughout the City of Warren Wednesday, February 17, 2021 during the snow and sleet storm which hit the area have been repaired according to Warren Water and Sewer manager Tenay Reep.
The bitter cold temperatures the region has been experiencing created a major risk of water line damage. Six total leaks happened across Warren Wednesday. Crews have been working relentlessly to fix the damaged lines. As of Thursday morning at 9:51 a.m., three have been completely repaired. Crews are currently working to fix the other three.
