Warren Water and Sewer crews helping citizens to manage damage

According to Warren Water & Sewer Manager Tenay Reep, the Warren Water and Sewer Office is open Saturday February 20 to receive phone calls for assistance. As pipes thaw out, water leaks may require repairing. If you need your water cut off while making arrangements for repairs, call the department at 226-2321 and personnel will respond and cut the water off to your residence or business.
Reep informs everyone that it is not necessary to leave water dripping at night at this time. Do not leave your faucets dripping in order for the city to maintain sufficient water levels and pressures. So far the city water system has remained stable and in order.
City crews have repaired five water main leaks since the snow set in and have one minor leak yet to repair, but the system remains in good condition and everyone should have water. The city never lost water throughout the two storms.
Call 226-2321 for assistance or information.
