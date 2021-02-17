Water crews working four separate water line breaks in Warren

Warren Water and Sewer are currently working four different water line breaks around the City Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
While some areas may experience issues with their water at times today, Water and Sewer officials say there are no plans to shut down the entire city of Warren’s water. Crews are working diligently to fix the issues with the four lines.
At this time, salineriverchronicle.com does not have a complete list of where the water line breaks have occurred, other than at Hankins and Gannaway Streets. We will continue to follow the story.
