Water system showing improvement, but boil order still in place

According to Warren Water and Sewer Manager Tenay Reep, the boiling order remains in effect for the City of Warren and the rural water systems that purchase water from the city system.
Reep says the treatment system is improving and testing is underway. Under state regulations testing must be conducted over two consecutive days and must pass all state requirements. It is hoped that all test results can be finalized by Sunday. If the water passes the tests, the boiling order will be lifted. Salineriverchronicle.com will notify the public as soon as the order is lifted.
The Warren system continues to have plenty of water and pressure is good. The problem has been that, due to leaks, water has been pumped faster than it can be treated. The system is doing better and should improve enough soon to comply with all state regulations. If anyone notices a leak on the main or private lines, contact the Water Department at once by calling 226-2321.
Continue to abide by the boiling order until notified. Thank you for your cooperation and patience. We are getting close.
