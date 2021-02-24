News
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Wilkerson signs to cheer for UAM
Wednesday morning, February 24, 2021 Hermitage High School senior cheerleader Cindy Wilkerson signed to cheer for the University of Arkansas at Monticello beginning in the fall of 2021.
Congratulations to Cindy Wilkerson!
Photo courtesy of the Hermitage School Information Page.
