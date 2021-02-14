Sunday, February 14, 2021

Winter Storm Closures


Salineriverchronicle.com invites any local businesses or organizations to email weather related closings to salineriverchronicle@gmail.com for inclusion in our publication.  We will begin posting closures around 7:15 a.m. Monday, February 15.

Email any closure to:
salineriverchronicle@gmail.com

Closures:
(last update 7:35 p.m. Sunday, February 14
All closures currently for Monday only)
  • No County garbage pickup until further notice
  • City Closed(Already closed for President's Day)
  • Warren Schools(Virtual Day already scheduled)
  • Hermitage Schools(Already closed for President's Day according to the Hermitage School Information Page on facebook
