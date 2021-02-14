Winter Storm Closures

Salineriverchronicle.com invites any local businesses or organizations to email weather related closings to salineriverchronicle@gmail.com for inclusion in our publication. We will begin posting closures around 7:15 a.m. Monday, February 15.
Email any closure to:
salineriverchronicle@gmail.com
Closures:
(last update 7:35 p.m. Sunday, February 14
All closures currently for Monday only)
- No County garbage pickup until further notice
- City Closed(Already closed for President's Day)
- Warren Schools(Virtual Day already scheduled)
- Hermitage Schools(Already closed for President's Day according to the Hermitage School Information Page on facebook
