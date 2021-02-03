Woodard named 2021 AGATE Educator Recognition Award winner

The Warren School District was recently notified that the AGATE Awards Committee voted Justin Beth Woodard as one of the 2021 AGATE Educator Recognition Award winners.
This award is to recognize Mrs. Woodard’s contributions to the education of Gifted and Talented students in the field of Gifted Education. Mrs. Woodard was recognized for her impact on the education of gifted students, her extraordinary service to gifted education, and her use of innovative techniques in the field of gifted education.
