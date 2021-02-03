Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Woodard named 2021 AGATE Educator Recognition Award winner


The Warren School District was recently notified that the AGATE Awards Committee voted Justin Beth Woodard as one of the 2021 AGATE Educator Recognition Award winners.

This award is to recognize Mrs. Woodard’s contributions to the education of Gifted and Talented students in the field of Gifted Education. Mrs. Woodard was recognized for her impact on the education of gifted students, her extraordinary service to gifted education, and her use of innovative techniques in the field of gifted education.

As an award recipient, she will be formally recognized with a plaque and announced as an award winner at the first ever virtual AGATE Conference to be held on February 24-25, 2021. The Awards will be announced on a webinar with Facebook Live on Thursday, Feb. 25th at 6pm.

at 12:30 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)