AGFC moves forward with Warren shooting range expansion

LITTLE ROCK — Shooting enthusiasts and hunters will soon have a new facility to hone their skills in southeast Arkansas, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s recent approval to enter into a new subgrant agreement with the city of Warren to expand the existing shooting range.
The existing range, owned and operated by the city, currently has three fields for trap and skeet shooting but lacks any facilities to shoot rifles or handguns. The proposed expansion would create a 10-lane, 100-yard facility to safely shoot these longer-range firearms.
Commissioners voted unanimously to enter the subgrant agreement totaling $870,640.08 using up to $783,576 in federal grant funds provided through the Wildlife Restoration Program toward the expansion at the Commission’s Feb. 18 meeting. Originally set with a grant limit of $400,000 in 2016, the Warren range expansion received no construction bids low enough to be completed under budget.
“All bids for dirt work and construction combined were much higher than anticipated, and that gave some of the city officials at the time pause,” Grant Tomlin, assistant chief of the AGFC’s Education Division, said.
Federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Act grants enable the AGFC to partner with local communities for shooting range development with a 90 percent federal reimbursement, but Warren needed to provide the other 10 percent of the funding.
No comments:
Post a Comment