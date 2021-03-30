AHF manager Greg Banic speaks to BCEDC

Despite the effects of the pandemic, there are industries still planning to increase their workforce.
That message was apparent locally, as Greg Banic, recently hired manager of AHF (formerly Armstrong Hardwood Flooring), told Bradley County Economic Development Corp. board members Monday that he currently has about 20 positions open. The company is one of Bradley County’s largest employers, with a capacity of 260 workers.
In fact, Banic said maintaining the workforce is one of the biggest challenges for his company. Finding enough loggers and truckers also add to the mix.
COVID-19 affected personnel with contact tracing being done and some workers having to quarantine. As many as 30 workers were in quarantines at the same time.
However, AHF was able to meet its earninings goals for 2020. Wood inventory has gone down and the company is playing catch up now. Wood prices have also increased.
AHF draws its wood supplies from company mills in Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee. The local mill uses red oak, white oak and ash.
The local woodyard can hold up to 50 million board feet but currently only has about 9 million board feet.
Banic said he was working with SEACBEC to possibly add up to six work study positions for high school students.
Banic came to Warren about four months ago after previously working for Honeywell Corp. and Owens-Corning. He is a University of Arkansas at Fayetteville graduate and his parents live in Fort Smith.
Board members present for the meeting were Dr. Bob Smalling, Keith Chambers, John Lipton, Sue Wagnon and Carlton Davis. James Wells presented his proxy and Jeff Wardlaw was available by phone. Also present were accountant Bob Milton, BCEDC-Chamber Executive Director Ashley Foreman and Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington.
In other business:
- Milton gave a two-month financial report, showing total assets of $851,593.11. However, a $50,000 loan to J&E Food Group to develop a poultry processing plant is still shown as both a liability and asset. A plant representative will be asked to attend the next meeting to explain where the project stands.
- Smalling was re-elected as board president; Hugh Allen Quimby, vice president; and Davis, secretary-treasurer.
- Lipton gave a report on the proposed Southeast Arkansas Regional Jail. He said in talking with Wardlaw he found out that the property needs to dry out before construction can begin.
- Foreman said contacts had been made with SEACBEC and EAST. EAST students are currently working on setting up a BCEDC website.
- Foreman will be attending the Entergy Midsouth Conference in Little Rock on April 5.
- Vyve Broadband will begin construction soon on broadband expansion along U.S. 63 in Bradley County.
- Lipton reported the Southeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority board had met and an agreement had been reached with Arkansas Department of Transportation on the state’s purchase of right-of-way property at the Intermodal for use in the Interstate 69 corridor. A negotiated settlement with Union Pacific Railroad on a long-standing railroad crossing project resulted in a payment being made by SEARIFA to UP.
- Smalling said BCEDC had made a request to meet with the city Community and Economic Development Committee.
No comments:
Post a Comment