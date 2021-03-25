Ambassadors for Christ Youth Ministries provides Rotary program

|Pictured from left to right: Rotarian Dana Harvey, Sheveeka Vickers of AFC, and Brandi Harvey of AFC.
The program for the Rotary Club of Warren on Tuesday, March 23 was presented by Rotarian Dana Harvey. She introduced the group to Sheveeka Vickers and Brandi Harvey of Ambassadors for Christ Youth Ministries (AFC) out of Pine Bluff. AFC is a community based non-profit 501c3 organization. It was founded in Houston, Texas in 2006 for the purpose of providing mentorship and youth development programming to at-risk, underprivileged, homeless, and displaced youth. The organization expanded to Pine Bluff in 2015. Some of the programs AFC has worked include the Domestic Victims of Human Trafficking (DVHT) program, Street Outreach Program, Transitional Living Program, Sexual Risk Avoidance Education, Project Reach, and Project Equip. All of these programs aim to help youth and young adults. Vickers and Harvey both explained how Arkansas is not exempt from human trafficking, home insecurities, and other issues that affect youth such as substance abuse. They both stated the desire for AFC to have a presence in Warren and that they hope to get involved with local school districts in Southeast Arkansas to help expand their services and be a resource for our local communities. For more information about Ambassadors for Christ Youth Ministries, please visit www.afcyouth.org.
No comments:
Post a Comment