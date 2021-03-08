Artwork by UAM Professor Tom Richard juried into three exhibitions

Monticello, Ark. - University of Arkansas at Monticello art professor Tom Richard has artworks exhibited in national juried exhibitions in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas in 2021.
Richard has 40 drawings from his Color Expansion Series included in the exhibition “Exploring Mindscapes: An Artist’s Reflection” at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Fort Smith, AR (January 15 – May 16). His Color Expansion Series consists of small drawings --of celebrities screaming, daffodils, sections of a stonewall, staphylococcus viruses, and the artist laughing -- that demonstrate the ability of color to expand or fill a space, even though the color is, in reality, a line.
Accepted into “Slammed! Sensationalism and Culture in the Squared Circle” at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, Lafayette, LA (February 12 – May 8) and the “36th Annual International Exhibition” at Meadows Gallery at the University of Texas at Tyler (January 19 – March 5) are 30 paintings from Richard's Wrestlers on Targets series. Paintings of wrestling toys on targets address issues of personal history, reflection, and repetition that allow the viewer to reflect upon the emotive process of moving from whimsy to dread.
Tom Richard is a Professor of Art at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. His artwork has been included in over 100 national juried and invitational exhibitions and over 50 solo exhibitions at venues including the Arkansas Arts Center, the Historic Arkansas Museum, the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, numerous university museums, galleries, and art centers throughout the United States. Richard's artwork can be viewed on his website https://www.tomrichardart.com/
