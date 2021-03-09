Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Baldwin and Young named Mr. and Miss WHS

Miss WHS India Young

Warren High School has announced that Levi Baldwin and India Young have been named Mr. and Miss WHS for 2021.

Young holds a 4.0 GPA.  She is a member of the National Honor Society in which she serves as the President.  She is also in the Beta Club, Spanish Club, and has cheered for three years.  She's a member of the Warren Lady Jack basketball program, HOSA Club, as well as being a track and softball letterman her freshman year.  She is also a member of the Drama Club, Skills USA, and was a Girls State Delegate.

Baldwin is a member of the Beta Club with a 3.3 GPA.  He enjoys working, having fun, and hanging out with his buddies.
Mr. WHS Levi Baldwin



at 3:56 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)