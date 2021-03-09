Baldwin and Young named Mr. and Miss WHS

|Miss WHS India Young
Warren High School has announced that Levi Baldwin and India Young have been named Mr. and Miss WHS for 2021.
Young holds a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society in which she serves as the President. She is also in the Beta Club, Spanish Club, and has cheered for three years. She's a member of the Warren Lady Jack basketball program, HOSA Club, as well as being a track and softball letterman her freshman year. She is also a member of the Drama Club, Skills USA, and was a Girls State Delegate.
