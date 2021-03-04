Banks receives $75,000 grant to build new fire station

The City of Banks is set to build a new fire station after the City was awarded a $75,000 grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission through the Rural Services Block Grant Program.
According to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission website, RSBGP(Rural Services Block Grant Program) grants are available up to $75,000 and are to be matched 10% through either in-kind labor or materials or cash. The grants are only available to towns and rural communities with a population of less than 3,000. The community must also meet other requirements.
Pictured is Banks Mayor Keeton Hudson signing the grant agreement Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
