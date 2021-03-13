BCMC and Gannaway Drug Store to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic March 18

WARREN, Ark. (3/12/21) – Bradley County Medical Center and Gannaway Drug Store will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 18 in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church in Warren. The event will run from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
People who are eligible under Phases 1-A and 1-B who would like to receive their vaccine should call the BCMC Pharmacy at 870-226-4335 or Gannaway Drug Store at 870-226-3751 to schedule an appointment and reserve a time slot.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone who is in the Phase 1-A and Phase 1-B groups of the Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccine Plan. Phase 1-A includes healthcare workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, first responders, school nurses, and more. Phase 1-B is now underway and includes anyone 65 years of age or older, people with intellectual and development disabilities, policemen, firemen, other first responders, teachers, daycare workers, university professors, food manufacturing workers, agriculture workers, veterinary workers, corrections officers, preachers, grocery store workers, postal workers, and more.
You can find out more information on who is eligible for a vaccine in Phase 1-A and Phase 1-B here: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.
The vaccine being administered will be the Pfizer brand. This means you will have to take two separate doses to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There will be another vaccine clinic scheduled in approximately three weeks for those to receive their second dose if they get their first dose on Thursday, March 18.
This is on a first come, first serve basis so you need to call as soon as possible to schedule your appointment if you want to receive the vaccine.
