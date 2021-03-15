Bohemia Cares holds kickoff event for Summer Enrichment Program

By Tim Kessler
Bohemia Cares held its kickoff event for the Summer Enrichment Program at Union Hill Baptist Church on Saturday.
Executive Director Verlancia Tucker said the nonprofit program began in 2018 and is based in Jacksonville.
The program also includes Self-Love and Soft Skills IG Live chats, 12 Days of Love, Give Love on Christmas and a Self-Love Conference. Last year, the program gave away over 100 bicycles in the Warren community.
|A kickoff event for the Bohemia Cares
Summer Enrichment Program was held Saturday at
Union Hill Baptist Church. Shown, from left,
are Jerry Daniels, the Rev. Henry Cox,
Verlancia Tucker, Mayor Denisa Pennington and A. LaMar Hoy.
This year, the Summer Enrichment Program will be held June 14-July 23 for grades 3-12 at Union Hill Baptist Church from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
It will use Google Classroom and teach character education, career development and how to make video presentations. Participants will be paired with adult mentors and may do some job shadowing.
Mentor training will be conducted for a two-hour session in April. Volunteers are currently being sought for mentors. Mentors must be at least 21 years of age, reside in Warren or surrounding cities, be willing to adhere to MindSET Coaching and Mentoring Program policies and procedures, agree to a 12-month commitment to the program, commit to spending a minimum of four hours a month with the mentee, be willing to communicate with the mentee weekly, complete the screening procedure and agree to attend mentor training as required.
An Easter egg giveaway to begin pre-registration for the program will be held at noon March 27 at Union Hill Baptist Church.
No comments:
Post a Comment