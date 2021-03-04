Book signing held at Landmark Baptist Church

Fred Myers and his family were at Landmark Baptist Church, Saturday, February 27 signing copies of his new book "The Fred Myers Chronicles, Life Adventures & Cases Told by a Diligent Detective" Fred Myers is a native of Bradley County, just Southwest of Warren, who went on to be a very successful private investigator headquartered in Little Rock.
The book is about his efforts to recover children that were taken illegally. Apparently future editions are forthcoming about other cases he investigated over the years.
Mr. Meyers provided free copies of his book and asked only for donations to Landmark Church. A nice crowd was in attendance.
Pictured is Mr. Myers and Gregg Reep
Writer's Note: During my tenure as Mayor of Warren, Mr. Meyers conducted some investigative work for the City of Warren. The work consisted of doing background checks on potential employees for sensitive jobs. He was very nice to work with and provided very useful and helpful information to be used in decision making.
