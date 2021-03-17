Bradley County Medical Center Wound Care Clinic Receives “Going the Distance” Quality Award

WARREN, Ark. (3/16/21) – The Bradley County Medical Center Wound Care Clinic earned the 2020 Going the Distance award, issued by RestorixHealth, an organization that specializes in the development and management of comprehensive wound healing and Amputation Prevention Center® facilities.
This award acknowledges the BCMC Wound Care Clinic as a nationwide leader in wound healing patient outcomes. Healthcare professionals have been tasked with maintaining quality through patient outcomes despite a daunting global pandemic. The Going the Distance award acknowledges those outpatient wound healing centers who have achieved or exceeded nationwide patient outcome standards within a set period of time during 2020.
“Our center’s staff bring a wealth of talent to the wound healing workplace and that fuels a positive impact on our patients’ outcomes,” said Steve Henson, BCMC CEO. “Amidst a pandemic, their dedication to healing is a sign of resilience and strong work ethic. We are proud to be recognized as center that is ‘Going the Distance.’ ”
Results are calculated by comparing BCMC’s Wound Care Clinic’s patient outcomes against RestorixHealth nationwide benchmarks.
The Bradley County Medical Center Wound Care Clinic is open every Tuesday. For more information about wound care or to schedule an appointment, call 877-295-2273. No referral is required.
