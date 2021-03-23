Chamber of Commerce hosting Easter Egg Hunt

The Chamber Easter Egg Hunt begins Wednesday, March 24 and will end Wednesday, March 31. Below are the Chamber businesses participating:
- Milton's Accounting Service
- Mayor Denisa Pennington - City Hall
- MariBeth Frazer - Art Studio
- Johnny's Radiator Shop
- Greg Harton - Shelter insurance
- Mainline Health Systems
- Area Agency on Aging
- Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center
These businesses will have a colorful Easter Egg picture placed in either their window or on their outside signage.
How to enter to win the $100 cash prize:
- Go to each business and take a picture with the Easter Egg
- Send all photos to office@bradleychamber.com with your name and a contact number
- The winner will be contacted on Thursday, April 1.
No comments:
Post a Comment