Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Chamber of Commerce hosting Easter Egg Hunt


The Chamber Easter Egg Hunt begins Wednesday, March 24 and will end Wednesday, March 31. Below are the Chamber businesses participating:
  • Milton's Accounting Service
  • Mayor Denisa Pennington - City Hall
  • MariBeth Frazer - Art Studio
  • Johnny's Radiator Shop
  • Greg Harton - Shelter insurance
  • Mainline Health Systems
  • Area Agency on Aging
  • Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center
These businesses will have a colorful Easter Egg picture placed in either their window or on their outside signage.

How to enter to win the $100 cash prize:
  • Go to each business and take a picture with the Easter Egg
  • Send all photos to office@bradleychamber.com with your name and a contact number
  • The winner will be contacted on Thursday, April 1.  
Please contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 226-5225 with any questions. Happy Hunting!

