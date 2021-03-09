City Council addresses a number of issues during March meeting

Four of the six members of the Warren City Council were present Monday, March 8 for the regular meeting of the Council at the Warren Municipal Building. Mayor Pennington presided. A variety of monthly reports were presented by City Clerk Helen Boswell, city department heads and municipal boards and commissions. Mrs. Boswell gave a detailed financial report, as she does monthly, and informed the council that city sales tax revenues were up 5%.
Water and Sewer Manager Tenay Reep provided an update on the issue of water leaks during the recent snows and freezing weather. She told the council the city experienced six water main leaks and there were many leaks on private residences and businesses. Mrs. Reep stated the city crews worked long hours in the cold to repair the water mains and brought in a private contractor to help speed up the process. She said the employees spent a lot of time driving the streets looking for leaks on private property and cutting off individual meters, until repairs were made. She went on to say the leaks caused more than double the normal amount of water to be pumped and that created problems treating the water to state regulations. That resulted in the boil order until the system got back to normal. The city never ran out of water or experienced low pressure but had to institute the boil order for health reasons. She thanked her workers for their dedication. Mayor Pennington and the council also expressed their thanks for a job well done.
Mayor Pennington presented the council a copy of an Opioid Memo of Understanding That makes the city of Warren a party to legal action with cities all across Arkansas seeking damages due to opioid use and making the city eligible for funding from a legal settlement. The funds, if received, will be used to fund programs and projects to end the Arkansas opioid epidemic.
Police Chief Hildreth talked about the need to purchase several new police cars due to excessive repair cost and high mileage. The Police Committee, consisting of Council members Frazer, Burks and Moseley, will meet soon to consider the request.
After hearing the Sanitation and Building report from Mike May, the council voted to order the following properties cleaned up. 825 Pierson and 829 Pierson were both listed.
The members also asked the city attorney to visit with Mr. May and further consider the options in getting property on Howard Street cleaned. The city has cleaned it up and it is right back in an illegal status.
There was a report given by Council Member Burks-Frazer relating to a recent meeting of the Cultural Commission and the future of the Cultural Center. The city plans to meet with school officials to discuss options.
The council voted to pay all bills for February, 2021. The next council meeting will be conducted April 12 at 5:30 p.m. The Agenda meeting is planned for April 8, 7:00 a.m. Both meetings are to be held in the Municipal Courtroom.
