Early details released of plans for 65th Annual Pink Tomato Festival

Plans for the 65th annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival were discussed in a meeting last week by the festival’s executive committee. The 2021 Festival is scheduled for June 11th and 12th.
Many events that are normally scheduled will not be possible again this year. Festival planners are committed to making the festival safe and follow state guidelines. If state restrictions are lifted and guidelines change, other events may be added.
The giant Fireworks Show will again be the highlight of the festival. It will be held on Saturday, June 12th at 9:00 p.m. and will be sponsored by Walmart. The fireworks show can be viewed from most locations in Warren and it should be easy to watch the fireworks while maintaining safety for your family.
Other activities, with some restrictions, are the 3rd annual Tour de’ Tomato Bike Ride scheduled for Saturday, June 5th and the 5K Pink Tomato Festival Run and Walk on Saturday, June 12th. You may go to: www.pinktomatofestival.com for more information on these events.
No comments:
Post a Comment