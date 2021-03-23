Family day held at the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center Saturday

Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center hosted a family day on campus this past Saturday, March 20.
Twenty-seven family members and friends took the opportunity to visit with loved ones who have had very limited visitation opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants were able to plant flowers to take home with them, decorate easter eggs, play with bubbles, and participate in outdoor sports.''
The Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center has been active in the Warren community since 1978. The facility is licensed to provide residential care for 100 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
No comments:
Post a Comment