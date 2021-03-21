News
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Fire destroys Warren home Sunday afternoon
A home was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon, March 21 just outside of the city limits of Warren to the north of the Warren Animal Clinic on Bradley Road 928.
The Warren Fire Department responded. The home was badly damaged.
