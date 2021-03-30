Governor lifts mask mandate, but Health Secretary urges people to continue wearing them

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday, March 30, 2021 that the State is lifting its mask mandate, moments before his Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero stated that people should continue to wear masks while outside the home.
Businesses and schools are still able to require masks. School districts will have until April 15 to publish their plans for masking.
“Please be respectful and mindful that while the mask mandate is lifted, many will continue to wear it and many businesses will continue to require it,” said Governor Hutchinson. He continued, “we need to honor those decisions.”
“You need to continue to mask when you leave your home,” said Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero. “The removal of the mask mandate is not a statement that we do not need to mask,” he continued. “You need to avoid large gatherings, you need to follow the recommendations of the CDC.”
The CDC is still recommending people wear masks. “Masks work best when everyone wears one,” says the CDC’s official website.
In COVID-19 vaccination news, Governor Hutchinson also announced that anyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive the vaccine.
As of March 29, 84.2 percent of U.S. citizens have yet to be vaccinated.
