Hermitage School Board handles monthly business

During the March, 2021 meeting of the Hermitage School Board, the members conducted regular monthly business and accepted the resignations of the following:
- Nita Gilbert, art
- Tamera Otis, aide
- Russell Woodard, bus driver
- Lacey Hollingsworth, bus driver
- Rosalynda Ellis, cheer sponsor
- Mistie McGhee, cheer sponsor
- Matt Huitt, softball coach
The board voted to approve the school calendar for 2021-2022. A motion to approve the 2021-2022 salary schedules for certified and classified employees was approved. Another motion was approved to use various funds to make technology purchases.
Next, the board voted to accept the recommendation to extend the COVID emergency leave policies for certified and classified employees until June 2, 2021 with an amendment to include unavoidable school related exposure. Dr. Tucker then led a discussion on digital learning and ESSER II funds.
There was discussion on the recently released grant for funding for the school board health center was held and information from a webinar was shared. The board decided not to pursue this opportunity at this time due to cost.
