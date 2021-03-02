Holiday events and Tomato Festival discussed at March Chamber of Commerce Meeting

Bradley County Chamber of Commerce board members considered several upcoming holiday projects at their monthly meeting on Monday.
Special Projects Chairwoman Debbie Spencer said she would coordinate an Easter scavenger hunt. Easter eggs will be placed at Chamber members’ businesses and youths will be encouraged to take pictures of themselves with the eggs. The first person to send in pictures of all the eggs will win $100.
Further details on the contest will be released soon.
Spencer also noted that Halloween falls on a Sunday this year but the Chamber might sponsor an event in conjunction with it. The Chamber also hopes to have a Christmas tree lighting ceremony with possible crafts and food booths.
Board Chairman James Wells, who is also the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival chairman, said no decision has been made yet on the festival. Last year, a massive fireworks display was held under the festival’s sponsorship.
Wells noted that the state has announced plans to lower the coronavirus mandates on masks and large events.
In other business:
- It was announced that a Payroll Protection Plan loan had been received to use for Chamber/Bradley County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Ashley Foreman’s salary for two months. The loan will be forgiven as long as certain criteria are met.
- Dr. Wendy Wells-O’Rear, University of Arkansas at Monticello assistant professor in marketing, contacted the Chamber about a research study. Board members agreed to participate in the study by releasing a list of current Chamber members.
- A motion was approved to give a $250 donation from the Chamber special projects account to Make Warren Shine in memory of the late Sam St. John.
- An update was given on 2021 Chamber dues. An effort will be made by board members to contact current and possible new members.
- Board members agreed to submit a Request For Qualifications for an economic developer when the city comes up with new guidelines.
- Board members present at the meeting were Wells, Terrie White, Tim Kessler, Kim Forrest, Spencer, Dana Harvey, Ron St. John and Treasurer Jane Harris.
