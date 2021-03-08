Hospital grants employee raises

During the recent monthly meeting of the Bradley County Medical Center Board the board heard detailed reports from Leslie Huitt relating to hospital finances and were informed the hospital sales tax remains firm. According to Huitt, the previous months finances were stronger and the hospital will get over $2 million dollars from medicare and medicaid based on the cost reports for the past fiscal year.
After returning from the executive session, the board voted to increase employee salaries by 3%.
Two medical staff recommendations were approved. Obioma Nwaiwu, M.D., for ER/Family Medicine was given hospital credentials as was Scott Akin, M. D., Radiology.
CEO Steve Henson gave a through report on issues of concern. He indicated 109 hospital employees have been vaccinated for COVID-19, which is about 50% of the total employment. He indicated the hospital still has a lot of money owed for services rendered and he fears changes could be coming in medicare and medicaid that may cut back revenue in the future based on year ending cost reports. Mr. Henson stated the biggest issue among rural hospitals across America is whether or not they can make payroll the next week. He indicated Bradley County Medical remains strong compared to most.
