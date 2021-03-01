News
Monday, March 1, 2021
Kinsmen to sing at Southside Baptist Church
The Kinsmen are set to perform at Southside Baptist Church March 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visit thekinsmen.com for more information.
at
6:30 PM
