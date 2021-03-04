Lincoln Williamson wins the Library's February facebook live giveaway

For the month of February, the Warren Branch Library's Book Club for Kids had 4 participants who read a total of 126 books. Each book equaled one chance in our monthly Facebook Live giveaway. Lincoln Williamson was February's winner! Addilee Murphy read the most books (59) last month! Way to go Addilee!! Other participants were Kenzie Gates and Mattie Robertson. We(The Library) are so proud of all the kids that participated!
For more information on how your child can participate in the Book Club for Kids program, contact the Library at 870-226-2536.
