Pastime: Annie Oakley and her Coleman Dairy bottle of milk

Special to the Saline River Chronicle
A tiny trinket of my youth and adolescent surfaced this past week, sort of an insignificant artifact of growing up a country kids in the town with the Red Brick Streets.
A mention of this in my daily Facebook postings, led to others in our generation to spew forth such lovely memories of yesteryear – well worth mentioning today.
It was an “On This Date in History,” tid bit from the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, that spawned a Facebook post that wound up on several Warren sites and lots of neat comments poured in from all across America.
The date was March 15, 1997 – which was 24 years ago this month that the McGehee born TV and movie star with a stage name of Gail Davis (better known to all us kids as Annie Oakley) lost her fight against cancer in California.
Davis was 72, when she died. She was born October 5, 1925 as Betty Jean Grayson whose father was a County Health Officer in McGehee in Desha County. Betty Jean, being a physician’s daughter, was born in Little Rock at the University of Arkansas Medical Schools (today known as UAMS). You see, I knew no hospital in McGehee in 1925 (the city McGehee was only 20 years old at that point) so the state employed physicians all had their wives to delivery children in Little Rock.
Shortly after Betty Jean, as all Desha Countians of a certain age, called her, her dad got promoted to be the state health officer and they family moved to Little Rock.
As she became a performer in show business she went under the name of Gail Davis i.e. “Annie Oakley,” to all us kids, was a legendary sharp-shooting, pig-tail wearing cowgirl – unlike any other on the snowy images of black and white television. She was the chirpy talking star of the Annie Oakley TV blockbuster series that ran for two full seasons on TV, from 1954 through 1956, with plenty of reruns in later decades. She also appeared in thirty-two feature films, was a guest on a number of TV shows, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame, and served as a role model for young women, proudly says the well written biography on the Encyclopedia of Arkansas website.
But for us milk drinking kids she was one of the first Coleman Dairy celebrities – her likeness – astride a rearing stallion – was imprinted on a kids’s size (a pint) glass bottle of milk.
The etched likeness was just enough to make us reach into the chilled diary case in any country stores or the fine national chain Kroger Store in Warren or its homegrown country brother of all groceries stores – the Mad Butcher – for an Annie Oakley bottle of milk.
The Coleman Dairy folks did not miss a beat in their in-store of on TV advertising pitch of their product.
You could, at one point, write in and possibly send in some of the paper circles on the top of the capped glass bottle – to get an autographed, color 8 x 10 of the cowgirl fashion clad, red-head.
And one Warren girl, Joan Burch Ratliff was just one who not only fessed up she sent in for the photo but still has the pin-up of old Annie Oakley – some 50 plus years later.
Joan thinks she was a third grader when the photo, courtesy of the U.S. Postal Service, came winging its way to the fan in Bradley County.
She posted her treasure on the Facebook post slyly mentioning it was not just enough to receive the photo Joan inscribed “to Joan” in her best third-grade cursive script on the photo.
Another friend in Northwest Arkansas recalled a memory when she saw Annie Oakley in person (no doubt promoting Coleman Dairy) at the Arkansas State Fair.
I am sure the Annie Oakley bottles of milk were flying off the shelves after that in person appearance and the biggest event of country people in Arkansas – the state fair off Roosevelt Road in Little Rock.
Somehow I had one of those glass bottles and in my teen years converted it to a secret bank that often held the change and loose dollar bills from my meager earnings at the Eagle Democrat. It has held as much as $150 before cashing in the collective hidden treasure for something I am sure I saved for.
The little glass bottled moved with me several time to various dorms at Henderson State College and later apartments in Arkadelphia, and back to McGehee.
And as all treasurers of a young man, when marriage came along, it just disappeared.
This Pastime of the Annie Oakley’s Coleman Dairy souvenir milk bottle and memories of that fancy shooting red head on TV screens are as vivid today.
No comments:
Post a Comment