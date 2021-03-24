Pastime: “Be a Square Shooter,” And Ride With “Cactus” Vick

Special to the Saline River Chronicle
As spring is upon us and the days are being counted down to the Annual Pink Tomato Festival. In whatever abbreviated form the festival may take this year, I simply cannot shake the memories of “Cactus” Vick.
Vick, whose given name was Volmer Voss Vick, you see, did it all on TV, or in person. He was a real showman.
He was the Head Wrangler of the “Square Shooters Club,” a mythical do-gooder organization that every wanna-be cowboy or wanna-be cowgirl desired to be folded into membership.
Cactus converted all of us into being card holding “Square Shooter” membership. The card, a small bright yellow heavy-stock pocket card with black and red printing espousing for us to do all the good deeds any member of the “Straight Shooters Club,” would be, say or do – every day of the week.
He patrolled the state in a van, brightly painted in the signature white and with the red, blue and yellow balloons on the side of a Wonder Bread wrapper. The van, which had a built in Public Address and sound system to play music also pulled a tiny trailer – on it was a four-horse mechanical carousel.
Cactus Vick would take up temporary residence at a local grocery store – Reynold’s Grocery; Bob Neal’s Grocery; the Mad Butcher and yes, even the very elite Kroger Store, for the better part of a day. He was giving kiddos free rides on one of his four ponies; passing out smaller free loaves of Wonder Bread and yes, even sometime families got free four packets of those delicious Finkebiner Arkansas Maid wieners.
Most importantly, there was NO Charge for riding the ponies – which for a country kid, meant that nickel you had squirreled away to ride old stationary Trigger (who was Roy Rodger’s horse) ride that was parked outside or just inside the grocery store – would be saved for another Saturday.
Cactus Vic and the Wonder Bread carousel rides were F-R-E-E!
Vick has them all named, or at least we kids thought he did. Strange thing was this trip, the brown pony this afternoon was called Buttercup, while the jet black pony might be called “Lightin”
Come back next week, to a different locale, and well, the hoses names were visa-versa.
Cactus Vick was still hawking some Wonder Bread and give the adults a break from a nagging kid trailing around the grocery store.
And Cactus Vick would and could put on a show – at the drop of a Stetson.
He was a magician (great with coin tricks), a comedian (he knew 10,000 jokes you would tell back at school) and a little bit of a preacher.
He would and did ask you if you knew John 3:16 and some other verses to see how much Bible was being thumped in Warren churches back then. He passed out small red books featuring Bible verses; he was a deacon at First Baptist Church in Benton (Saline County).
But most of all he was dressed in his khaki cowboy clothes, a bolo tie, and completed the ensemble with a smart beige Stetson hat and more often than not a badge and a whistle.
He was hawking the Finkbeiner Meat Packing Company out of Little Rock, the same firm that often sponsored the weather. Vick would quip if on the air, “It’s a great day to roast some hotdogs – quality dogs from the Finkbeiner Meat Company – Yum Yum,” and the spokesman would restart the quick 5-minute weather forecast on a summer’s day..
Vick was born on a plantation at Varner (Lincoln County) in 1911. His father, K. P. Vick, had a general store there before he died, leaving Vick—the oldest of three children—to help his mother, Berta Mae Vick, support the family. He began selling peanuts on the streets of England (Lonoke County) when he was fifteen.
Vick’s entertainment career began in the late 1940s with a radio show called “The Safety-First Pals,” in which Vick spoke to kids as a toothless hillbilly named Uncle Arky.
Then in 1954–1955, he used his comedic talents on “Teentime Jamboree” on KARK-TV. Channel 4, for Warren kids, to mesmerizes us.
In his late twenties, Vick entered a radio talent contest called “Major Bowes’s Amateur Hour,” doing humorous impressions. Although Vick did not win the contest, Dale Hart, who was a producer at KGHI, a short-lived Little Rock radio station in the early 1950s, noticed him.
In 1954, when Hart was program manager at KARK television in Little Rock, he offered Vick the opportunity to put his talents to use with his own western-themed variety show. Vick accepted, and “Cactus” Vick’s Six Gun Theatre” debuted on the air in 1955.
When he retired, the bread company threw a party for Vick at the University Mall in Little Rock. As announced in the Arkansas Democrat that “everybody in Arkansas is invited to attend.”
Bradley County’s favorite politician, Governor David Pryor declared November 26, 1976, as “Cactus Vick Day.” In his proclamation, Pryor called Vick a “World-Champion-Birthday-Party-Giver” and recognized Vick for his achievements as “Goodwill Ambassador for our state.” Vick died at his home on December 18, 1978.
This Pastime is meant to make one smile, not be sad.
I can close my eyes and still be spinning around on that miniature carousel holding on for dear life to the Straight Shooters Card and remembering Cactus Vick visiting Warren.
Am I still love a slice of white bread with an occasional hot dog, dressed with a little yeller mustard. Don’t you?
No comments:
Post a Comment