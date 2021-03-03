Pastime: Feeding the ponies at Oaklawn in Hot Springs

Special to the Saline River Chronicle
It has been a half-century since I skipped a day of classes at Warren High with two other compatriots, as scared 16-so-to-be-17 year olds, and went to the horse races at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.
On Thursday, February 18, 1971, to be exact, this trio parked two of the three cars along Cherry Street, near the Warren High School Band Hall, and piled into a fairly recent new used car one of my friends bought from Pat Balentine, who was at the time working for one of the few remaining new car dealers in Bradley County.
Away we flew towards Fordyce, up through Princeton, Manning and on to Clark County via Arkadelphia and on to Hot Springs racing along on Highway 7.
Just like country boys, we arrived far earlier than the 10 a.m. opening of the gates to enter the track for the short 8 race card that began at 1 p.m.
So we walked around taking in all the sights, self-educating ourselves on the hair brained scheme to skip school and go to the races.
Slipping in among those in the first wad of patrons passing through the gates, I held by $2 admission fee tightly, afraid; I guess the officials might ask for some form of identification. They did not. They just wanted the two bucks.
We all quickly ponied up a shiny quarter for the days program (featured here in this essay) a colorful, weirdly printed event filled testament to the day’s activities.
Never did we dream we would see any Warren people there, knowing of course, that several couples and lots of self-employed Warren men patronized the track on odd days when work was slow and dreams were big.
We saw lots of Warren people there at the track that day. Speaking to several and hoping by others, we saw, that they did not see us.
But several discerning individuals – all from Warren and Bradley County – saw us – and their visuals of schoolboys skipping school to attend the horse races were enough to cause some awkward dinner conversations for weeks on end at my home and at school.
This was indeed, for me, a lesson well learned from the parent/child, student/teacher and employee/employer dynamic.
In this little paper program, I began plotting my fantasy of turning a $20 bill into millions of greenbacks.
Alas, that is the dream that is dreamt by many and achieved by few.
My $20 betting wad was severely undercut by the juicy roast beef sandwiches and the cup after cup of soda pop – the beer stands were very judicious in “carding” those wanting a cup of beer.
And being underage we shied away from such areas where Hot Springs Policemen, Garland County Sheriff’s Deputies and lots and lots of Arkansas State Troopers milled around in the open grandstand area.
True to being a first-timer at the track, even on this the 12th day of the short 60 day racing calendar, we hung out along the windy and cold rail, watching the horses sprint by quickly to the finish line all day.
As beginners luck and a catchy name, I did win the first-half of the daily double $2 bet with selecting the No. 1 horse, “Hope And Hope,” who left the post with 4-1 odds to win.
Sadly, hoping my daily double bet ticket would fund not only my insatiable appetite for more of those delicious roast beef sandwiches, but more play for the ponies I chose poorly in race No. 2.
I selected Gus Blass’s horse, “Rock Song,” at 3-1 odds in the second race. That poor horse was still running when the lineup for the third race began 20 minutes after the second race ended.
So my daily double $2 ticket was one of the many found on the floor of the main betting area.
After a while on being in and out of the weather, it was a crisp, cold day, we wandered down to the paddock area, where there was a birds-eye view of the saddling of these thoroughbreds and the mystique of seeing these brave jockeys get a “leg-up” to ride these speed demons was performed.
In the third race, I put a $2 ticket on the winner, “Terra Hiloh” and also cashed a place ticket on a whim on “Little Pie Face."
So I had two more roast beef sandwiches, and some tasty cheesy concoction one of my mates-in-crime scarfed down called “Nachos.”
The nachos were really rather tasty and new to all of us.
The day played along we knew we wouldn’t last until the final race – the Eighth of the afternoon, as darkness approached. Our excuse for taking off the day would not survive if we didn’t get back to Warren, at least in time to go to the Dairy Queen and brag about our adventure.
Why I bet on a horse named “Exit Too,” in the Fifth Race, I will never know, but it won in a close contest. I was back up enough for another pair of those roast beef sandwiches for the ride home with $7 of the $20 I had budgeted for the day.
My two companions did ok. One was flat busted out and I shared a half of one of the final two sandwiches on the trip back. The other, we all knew he was “tight” made only three bets and took old Alexander Hamilton back to the safe confines of Bradley County.
We all promised ourselves we would do this great adventure again soon.
But we never did.
Still it is a Pastime on the cold, crisp days of winter, each February, I’ll always remember.
Especially, of course, the delicious, roast beef sandwiches.
