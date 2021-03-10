Pastime: Learning Latin for Early Spring Concert

Special to the Saline River Chronicle
The spring always brought out the long, black choral robes for most of the students in the Warren High School choirs back in the 1970s.
And learning ‘Latin,’ the Curry W. and Mary Lou Martin version of ‘Latin’ for all the very special choruses and anthems we sang, both a learning experience or for the regional and state choral competitions – was quite an education.
Correct pronunciation of English, was in it, often a challenge for the Martin’s to get all of the many different social and economic backgrounds we all carried into the public schools of the day.
The first time, Curry W. Martin, corrected anyone on was the use of “Uh-huh,” and “Nuh-uh.”
It was “yes” or “no,” not EVER ‘Uh-huh,” for yes and “Nuh-uh’ for no! If that was a hurdle too high to jump for a country kid – best move on and get a schedule change.
But oh, they did teach us kids – dare I say it – backward and often ignorant of the finer choral offerings – some of the best music from all over the world.
This particular concert, the Early Spring Concert of March 10, 1970, was on a Tuesday. According to the listing on the back page of the program – 96 of us participated in that evening in the old, dusty and stifling W.H. S. auditorium.
We did not – all 96 – of us gather on stage at once during the program – but there were times that 70 of more of us stood on the four rickety levels of those risers to sing.
And the program, which started at 7:30 p.m., lasted until almost 9 p.m. before the final notes were sung.
Everyone and I repeat everyone, wore black shoes – flats for the girls and penny loafers or lace-up dress shoes – no tennis shoes, hunting boots or cowboy boots were allow. And all the robes (black in color everyone) needed to be hemmed and pressed. White shits with black ties for the boys. Noting too colorful in the neckline for the girls, however if the robes were fasted up – no one knew if the girls had a blouse on underneath.
The Junior High Girls’ Choir started the program with “Adoramus Te,” by Palestrina, followed by “Heavenly Father, by Davis and ended with “In a Cottage By The Green,” by Purcell. The girls were directed by Mrs. Curry Martin.
Next came the Junior High Mixed Chorus, under the direction of Mr. Wallace Ferguson, singing “O Sacred Head Now Wounded,” by Bach; “O Jesus, Grant Me Hope and Comfort,” by Franek and “What Shall I Render To My God,” by Lovelace.
The Senior Girls Ensemble, directed by Mrs. Martin followed with; “O Jesu Sweet,” by Back-Geer and ending with “Early One Morning,” arranged by Scott.
The Senior Madrigals, a group formed of the WHS choir’s best, directed by Ferguson, sang: “Cantate Domini,” from Pitoni and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You,” by Lutkin.
After a break, came the Senior Boys’ Choir, led by Mr. Curry Martin, with these three numbers: “Now Thank We All Our God,” by Kruger; “Where’re You
Walk,” by Handel and “With a Voice of Singing,” by Shaw.
Then came the Senior Girls’ Choir led by Mr. Martin, singing, “Ava Maria,” by Witt-Vene; “The Lord Is My Shepherd,” by Shubert and “The Creation,” by Richter.
And then all the 75 plus senior chorus assembled on stage, were the final three numbers for the evening, directed by Ferguson. “The Paper Reeds,” by Thompson; “Ave Verum,” by Mozart and “Kyrie Eleison: The Imperial Mass,” by Haydn.
Accompanists for the evening on the WHS grand-piano were Miss Ruth Herring and Mrs. Martin.
And now is a listing of names of all the participants, both girls and boys, in alphabetical order of last names.
Girls: Included Terri Bradford, Barbara Bryant, Join Bryant, Joan Burch, Karen Burton, Mary Ellen Cain, Susan Cain, Debra Carter, Jenny Carter, Jo Castleberry, and Paulette Chandler.
Also Jane Davis, Lisa Davis, Mildred Derryberry, Wanda Devine, Jana Durmon, Julie Durmon, Sharon Felter, Cheryl Ferguson, June Ford, and Nina Fort.
And, Kathleen Galloway, Peggy Gibbs, Gayle Green, Ruth Herring, Jane Hedrick, Mary Catherine Huey, Ann Hurley, Lora Nelle Johnson, Angie Joyner, Terry Lasiter, Fran Leslie, Lynn Leslie, Kathy Lockeby and Ginger Lovett.
Also, Cindy Marsh, Lee Martin, Pam Martindale, Lucinda Miles, Debbie Mitchell, Cindy Murphy, Evelyn Mustin, Chrystal Norton, Judy O’Neal, Pam O’Neal, Cynthia Outlaw, and Margie Overton.
And, Debra Pope, Mary Rauls, Regina Reep, Cathy Reynolds, Dorothy Richard, Peggy Rice, Leanna Richardson, Marsha Riley, and Phyllis Rogers.
Also Jane Sledge, Monica Sullivan, Becky Thomason, Sharon Trussell, Becky Turner, Kathy Warner, Donna Watson, Sue Whaley, Regina White, Reeca Williams, Stephanie Woodard and Marianne Wynne.
The boys were: Manuel Barnes, Gary Braswell, Bill Brown, Glen Galloway, Richard Garrison, Ricky Green, Robert Green, and Mark Griggs.
Also Allen Hargis, Jim Haygood, Jim Lawrence, Blake Marsh, Marty Martin, Johnny McBee, Tommy McBee, Mike McMurry, Mike Paulus, Gene Reynolds, Maylon Rice and Sietze Rotton.
Nine days this group would bus over to the Southeast Arkansas District Choral Festival at Arkansas A&M College.
The awards brought home were many, but not nearly as many in number or as precious as reading this Pastime and looking back at the Early Spring Concert and all these names.
