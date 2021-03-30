Pastime: Let’s play some Pastime trivia!

Special to the Saline River Chronicle
I want to thank everyone one for all the comments, letters and cards about some of these Pastime that have appeared in the Saline River Chronicle over the last five years.
These are meant to stir up some good memories about our hometown of Warren and Bradley County.
So today, upon the request of many, I’ll propose some Pastime Trivia questions. Answer as many as you can.
The answers will appear next week and if you like what you are reading and playing, send me some questions as well to my email rice4arkhouse85@gmail.com or my send me a Personal Message on my Facebook account.
Not in any order, either by subject or timeline. Enjoy.
1. What is township name that is Warren located in?
3. Mary Lou Martin not only taught piano lessons but also this stringed instrument in private lessons?
4. Warren was incorporated as a town in what year?
5. Bradley County was formed by the Arkansas Legislature on what day in December of 1840?
6. Which legendary WHS running back played for the Arkansas Diamonds?
7. What Bradley County State Senator helped form AETN?
8. Who is credited with the idea for the first Pink Tomato Festival?
9. How many state titles in prep sports have the WHS Lumberjacks (both and girls) teams won to date?
10. Captain Hugh Bradley fought in a war? Which war?
12. Warren High School (on Pine) had three entrances at one time. The East Entrance was covered over in a 1960s addition, but the West doors on the front of the building were labeled as the entrance for which sex?
13. Name two Little Miss Pink Tomatoes who grew up to be Miss Pink Tomato?
14. What else did Bobby Creed sell besides popcorn on the streets of Warren?
15. What occupation did WHS math instructor Mr. Kenneth Wolfe do on the side?
16. Where did Mrs. Mary Culp park her car every day at WHS?
17. Where was Aubert Reynold’s Grocery Store?
18. Where was the Paint Pot? Did they sell paint there?
20. What city made most of the red bricks in the street of Warren?
21. (A Tie Breaker and Bonus) Where was the “Teens For Christ” building that Pat Caraway and others manned in the early 1970s?
Answers to come next week. Got any of your own questions – and please sent the answers or they won’t get published. Maylon Rice, PO Box 3810, Warren, AR 72702-3810 or rice4arkhouse85@gmail.com
No comments:
Post a Comment