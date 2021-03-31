Pink Tomato Festival announces more activities planned

|Treylon Burks(right) participating in the 2017 PTF Baggo Tournament.
Photo copyright of salineriverchronicle.com
Press release from the Pink Tomato Festival Comittee:
Planning continues for the 65th Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival with safety the primary concern. The Festival Committee is pleased to announce that plans are in place to have Arts & Crafts, carnival, and food vendors. Plans are also underway for a Baggo Tournament. Events on the small stage on the courthouse square are also being planned, such as the Best Salsa Contest and local entertainment. Other activities/events are currently being planned and will be announced when confirmed. Follow our Facebook page for the latest information at www.facebook.com/bcptf
No comments:
Post a Comment