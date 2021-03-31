Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Pink Tomato Festival announces more activities planned

Treylon Burks(right) participating in the 2017 PTF Baggo Tournament.
Photo copyright of salineriverchronicle.com

Press release from the Pink Tomato Festival Comittee:

Planning continues for the 65th Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival with safety the primary concern. The Festival Committee is pleased to announce that plans are in place to have Arts & Crafts, carnival, and food vendors.  Plans are also underway for a Baggo Tournament.  Events on the small stage on the courthouse square are also being planned, such as the Best Salsa Contest and local entertainment.  Other activities/events are currently being planned and will be announced when confirmed.   Follow our Facebook page for the latest information at www.facebook.com/bcptf

at 12:00 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)