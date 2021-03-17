Quorum Court briefed on northwest Bradley County ties to Cleveland County School District

As a result of a question voiced by Justice of the Peace Charlotte Denton, Judge Klay McKinney updated the Court on research he and Sheriff Tillman are conducting concerning a portion of Northwest Bradley County that continues to pay school millage to the Cleveland County School District as a result of the area having formally been a part of the New Edinburg School District that is now consolidated with the Cleveland County District. The question under consideration is whether or not the area can be reassigned to the Warren School District so all millage payments will go to the Warren District. Research into the matter continues. The portion of Bradley County affected is very rural and sparsely populated.
All nine JPs were present and Judge McKinney gave an update on county road conditions and the damage created by the snow and freezing weather recently experienced. He announced the County is getting a recycling grant of just over $15,000.00.
The Quorum Court then adopted three resolutions relating to a community development block grant the County is seeking for a new building. One resolution is to authorize applying for the money, one was to commit the County to using police force only as legally allowed, and the third to enter an agreement for grant administration with the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District. The Court adopted all three resolutions.
