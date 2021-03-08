Registration for spring Walk Across Arkansas is open now

The eight-week exercise program is organized each spring and fall by the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, with the goal of helping Arkansans improve their health. Participation is free, and registration opens now online at uada.edu/walk.
“Last year, we had 42 participants from Bradley County. We’ hope to set a new record this year of 75 walkers.”
Last year, 429 Arkansans statewide participated in the fall 2020 Walk Across Arkansas, logging 798,340 minutes. There were 104 participating teams across 37 counties. Many of those participants reported they had more energy, slept better, controlled stress, strengthened relationships, lost weight or inches, and improved their blood panels and blood pressure.
While mileage has been a focus in the past, this year’s event focuses on minutes and helping participants increase their physical activity.
Physical activity can lower the risk of early death, coronary heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome and some cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Exercise also helps with weight loss and weight control and can improve mood and energy level.
Adults should get at least 150 minutes of exercise per week, and youth need at least 60 minutes of exercise daily.
Participants can start slow and gradually build up their exercise time over the course of the eight weeks as they get stronger.
To participate, find a few friends to form a team and register at walk. Then, from March 15 to May 09, record the amount of time you spend walking or getting any other form of exercise.
